Thalía wears incredible onesie made out of pictures of herself

Thalía’s fans know she’s all about extravagance when it comes to fashion. The singer’s style gets bolder by the minute, but she wears these pieces loud and proud. The latest show-stopping outfit to appear on her slim silhouette is none other than a onesie covered in photos of the Mexican artist herself – from magazine covers to photo shoots. The 48-year-old singer took to social media to share the one-piece by Venezuelan designer Alejandro Fajardo, and her followers immediately commented with excitement.

©@thalia



The singer showed fans her onesie gifted from designer Alejandro Fajardo

The No Me Acuerdo singer received comments that read, “I need that Jumpsuit ASAP,” and “This is the best!! I want one like that with pictures of you.” Next to the photo where she poses in her custom made gift, Thalia wrote, “I found this gift that @alejandrofajardovnzla sent me months ago with lots of love. I finally wore it. I had so much fun, especially during these days in which we need to find joy in moments where anguish and uncertainty want to be present. And I saw some of you have stuck your pictures on your pajamas and have made TikToks.”

The telenovela actress posted a hilarious video on her TikTok account, which features her wearing the onesie while pretending to be a boxing coach and then breaks into a dance. The clip was remade by her followers where they too appear wearing a onesie with pictures of themselves stuck on their PJs.

Loading the player...

Although Thalía is usually in a happy mood and upbeat, the mom-of-two recently shared she has been struggling with stress due to what the world is currently experiencing.

However, the artist asserted she is trying to keep positive and stay healthy with a homemade tea of onions, honey, garlic, and ginger. The singer added that her pets have also been a great means of support during this time.

Related Video: Red Carpet at the People's Choice Awards Loading the player...