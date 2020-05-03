Sofía Vergara, Bella Hadid and more stars show off 3 fashion trends in bloom this season

Could there ever be a spring or summer season without floral print? There is something about this timeless look that makes it a must-have when it comes to looking blooming lovely when then weather gets sunny. Floral prints will always be classic fashion trend, but for spring-summer 2020, designers have narrowed their focus to three especially gorgeous styles: dark florals, appliqué and rich embroidery.

Stars from Sofía Vergara to Bella Hadid have rocked stunning floral looks (we’ll get into that later), but we first got a glimpse of the trend when we first saw these cool takes on florals on the catwalks of some of the most renowned fashion houses. Kaia Gerber walked down theStella McCartney runway in an oversized floral top and midi skirt with graphic details, while on the Céline catwalk, it was a Victorian look with yellow flowers popping against a dark backdrop. Celebrity fave Giambattista Valli had his models floating down the runway in mini dresses with bigger, bolder motifs.

©GettyImages



Left to right: Stella McCartney, Céline and Giambattista Valli presented their darker takes on floral print

CELEBRITY STYLE

Of course, some of your favorite stars were the first to snap up these on-trend floral looks. Elle Fanning hit the Berlin Festival in a romantic Rodarte dress with floral appliqué. Cara Delevingne was seen at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer Dior spring look with embroidered flowers—the same handmade floral details seen on the Versace top that Bella Hadid wore to Milan Fashion Week.

©GettyImages



These celebrities include florals in their red carpet and street style looks

Saoirse Ronan attended the BAFTA Awards in a look from Giambattista Valli’s collection comprised of a sequined crop top and mini skirt with small embroidered flowers. Sofia Vergara, who is a major floral fan, wore a Reformation dress that featured pastel flowers against a deep blue, while Game Of Thrones actress Rose Leslie, went with dark floral Victorian neckline dress by American designer Tory Burch.

©Getty Images / @sofiavergara



This season they’ll be featured on matching outfits and dresses



We all remember Miranda Priestly’s famous line from The Devil Wears Prada: “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” But this season’s looks really are standouts that even the famously cool character would love – and they’re set to dominate all summer.

