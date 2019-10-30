Talita von Fürstenberg is royalty in every sense of the word. Not only is she a real life princess as the daughter of Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg of the royal House of Fürstenberg, but she is also fashion royalty as the granddaughter of the well-loved and iconic designer Diane von Fürstenberg.



Just like her grandmother, she rocks a chic and timeless aesthetic that is filled with florals and soft palettes (hello, forever Spring time fashion). Earlier this year, the royal beauty launched her own line for DVF aptly titled TVF, which is aimed at fashionistas around Talita’s age. Below we’ve gathered some of Princess Talita’s most timeless looks.

