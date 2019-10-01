The search for the perfect dress can be exhausting, most of all because little details end up making the difference. The aspects to take into consideration include everything from the length to the color.

That's why inspiration which comes directly from the runway or the celebrities themselves are welcome, whether you can't live without prints and transparencies, or minimalism is the only thing that matters, or that ultra-feminine is at the top of your wish list.

The last option is what Emily Blunt had in mind when she chose this Elie Saab dress: a pink piece with pleated skirt, lace details, and a silk bow around the neck, three trends that enclose a classic touch that you might want to have in your closet. If you are seduced by the actress' choice, take a look at these options...