Thanks to her 2016 debut as Eleven on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame at lightning speed, and just as quickly, we watched her go from being a cute little girl to a chic young teenager with great taste in fashion. The actress, who was born in 2004, shows off her Audrey Hepburn-meets-modern style in her wardrobe choices on the red carpet.

These moments are an opportunity for the blossoming Hollywood star to experiment with fashion in her quest to find her own unique way, and she’s embraced feminine, fun and sophisticated looks by labels like Calvin Klein, Rodarte and Oscar de la Renta. If you are a fan of Millie’s style, then you’ll love this gallery of 11 (Get it? “Eleven”! Pun intended!) of the actress’ best red carpet looks.