Millie Bobby Brown loses the 'brown' with totally new hairstyle

The Stranger Things star underwent not one, but two hair transformations this week.

By Robert Peterpaul

New season, new look(s). Millie Bobby Brown rang in the fall by swapping her brunette locks for a lighter fare. The 15-year-old actress took inspiration from her Stranger Things alter ego Eleven and dyed her hair a wheat blonde on Thursday, September 26. Thanks to the trusty professionals at Y.S.V. Salon & Spa in Miami, Millie had a totally transformed look. “Fun time with @milliebobbybrown at the salon,” her stylist Yair wrote along with two pretty pictures. While the buttery new ‘do sent fans into overdrive, the truth is it was Millie’s second transformation of the week!

millie bobby brown hair color©@ysv_salon_spa
New season, new look! Millie Bobby Brown went totally blonde this week

Merely days prior, Millie had a late night appointment at Dafne Beauty Lounge, which is also in Miami. Lucky for us, her hairstylist chronicled the entire evening, flaunting the toning and extension installation of the star’s hair. That visit also left the Emmy-nominee looking totally different with long ombre locks.

millie bobby brown blonde hair©@ysv_salon_spa
Millie looked like her Stranger Things alter ego with the blue robe, pink dress and blonde 'do

While it’s unclear as to whether the actress was changing her hairstyle for a role, one thing is certain: she makes any ‘do work! Fans swarmed the comments sections of both posts, leaving notes like “she looks amazing always” and “I love this hair so much.”

Millie Bobby Brown hairstyle©@dafnebeautylounge
Long hair - don't care!

Mills has yet to share either new look on her own social media pages. However, her most recent post was beauty-centric, centering on an empowering video which commemorates her latest business venture. “I’m excited to announce my partnership with @theofficialpandora for #PandoraMe!” she wrote. “A new collection of bracelets, micro sized charms and earrings you can collect to celebrate what makes you, you.”

