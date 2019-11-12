Millie Bobbie Brown is unrecognizable as she shows off new look at Stranger Things screening

When you think of Millie Bobby Brown, you probably think of her fully shaved head she sported for her character Eleven in Stranger Things. But Eleven/Millie has ~glowed up~ since those days, and instead of a bald do, the 15-year-old actress now has long, luscious locks. While attending the New York Screening of the show’s third season at the DGA Theater, Millie arrived in the new hairdo that had everyone talking.

©GettyImages



Millie Bobby Brown debuted a new look at the Stranger Things screening

Millie wore a delicate two-piece floral outfit from the Markarian Spring/Summer 2020 collection that featured a ruffled top and a midi skirt with matching ruffled details at the hem. The actress completed her look with stunning magenta-colored Christian Louboutin pumps that—no big deal—retail for $1500. But the most jaw-dropping part of the look was Millie’s hair.

Her newly-dyed blonde hair was styled in a gorgeous half up/half down do with the front layers framing her face. A few days earlier, Millie also stepped out in a new hair do created by celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager who styled her locks in long 20s-inspired waves. The actress, who took a second to show off her new style in a cute video posted to her social media, is clearly loving her new long waves.

©@bridgetbragerhair



The actress, who previously had short hair, now has long luscious locks

Besides embracing her new hair, Millie is also gearing up to take over the beauty world with her new vegan beauty brand that offers not only makeup, but skincare products that promise to give your skin some glow with clean and safe products. “I cant begin to explain the love i have for this and how hard but crazy excited i was to create it,” she previously wrote. “2 years of creating a beauty and skincare brand jeez... that's a long time to keep a secret but now i can finally share the news with u all !! thanks for all the love and support you guys give me every single day.”

