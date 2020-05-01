Denim is still very much in, and Eiza González has taken the lead on how to wear it this season. Before being interviewed about her role in Bloodshot on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Mexican actress was snapped flaunting a one-piece by designer Brandon Maxwell.

With a jumpsuit fitted to her curves and an opening at the front, Eiza demonstrated that this timeless piece can be both flattering and versatile when worn with the right accessories. She chose to pair her denim with some Jimmy Choo heels.