This is the iconic dress Jennifer Lopez has saved for Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Ella

If Jennifer Lopez were your dad’s girlfriend, what would you ask of her? The first thing, perhaps, would be a photo, a selfie or an autograph. Then, it could be some singing lesson or some clothes from her vast closet. Well, that was exactly what Alex Rodriguez’s youngest daughter Ella asked when she met the mother-of-two. Recently, on Ella’s 12th birthday, JLo took to social media to share a sweet message to celebrate her special day. The Bronx-native also remembered the day she met the teen and the curious request she made to keep Jennifer’s spectacular lavender dress she used in the 2017 Grammys. The Puertorriqueña wore the dress the same year her and the former MLB player started their romance.

©@jlo



Jennifer Lopez has a special connection with Ella, A-Rod’s youngest daughter

Though she was around eight at the time, Ella appreciated the singer’s glamorous style.

Shortly before JLo met A-Rod’s daughters, the singer had attended the 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. On the red carpet, she strutted with a spectacular lavender design by Ralph & Russo .

©GettyImages



The dress Ella dreams of having in her closet.

The halter dress had a deep neckline at the front, an open back and ruffles at the neck, as well as a leg-baring slit on the end. JLo paired her outfit with a silver clutch and matching Christian Louboutin stilettos. With this look, she became one of the best dressed of the night ... and of course, the favorite of little Ella.

©@arod



A-Rod’s daughters have deep admiration for the singer

Although Ella still has a few years before she can wear the dress just like Jennifer did, one thing is for sure, the singer has it saved especially for her.

“To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up. You won my heart in a split second ...you’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs PS: I have the dress saved for you,” JLo wrote in her caption while sharing a sweet photo alongside Ella.

©@arod



Emme, Ella and Natasha can’t wait to get some of Jennifer Lopez’s couture.

Ella is not the only one who wants some iconic pieces from Jennifer‘s wardrobe. In an interview with People, the interpreter of Dance Again mentioned that the Emme and Alex’s daughters have already reserved some of her dresses. “It’s funny. There’s a few things that [Emme] wants and likes of mine,” the singer said, adding, “it’s always like, ‘Mommy, save that for me. Mommy, save that for me.’”