Meghan Markle has the easiest styling trick to create the perfect waist

Knowing our bodies helps us to make the most of our assets with the clothes we wear, putting the focus on aspects we want to highlight and deemphasizing anything we don’t want to show off. If you are wondering where to start as far as styling tricks, celebrity style is a great place to start. Most of your favorite stars have go-to looks, from Sofía Vergara’s strapless dresses to the asymmetric necklines adored by Kim Kardashian. And if you are looking to highlight your waist, or make it appear more streamlined, Meghan Markle is the one to watch. Her classic secret? A sleek suit with a tucked-in white top.

©GettyImages



Meghan always makes sure to wear her blouse tucked in, even loosely, which was the case when she wore this Alexander McQueen suit



At the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2018, Meghan’s first official engagement following Prince Harry’s marriage proposal, the California beauty wore an Alexander McQueen jacket with slim slightly cropped trousers. Loosely tucking her white blouse in, the look didn’t try to force an overly sexy illusion of a smaller waist, it just created a subtly flattering silhouette when paired with the peplum jacket.

©GettyImages



The Duchess’ style strategy was on display when she visited Ireland



We saw the Duchess take the same style strategy when she visited Ireland wearing a blazer and tapered trousers by Givenchy. On that occasion she further highlighted her waist with a cropped jacket and a thin belt with square gold buckle.

Putting the focus on your waist is a particularly great trick for two types of silhouettes: the square shape, that is, if you have wider shoulders and hips of the same width, or inverted triangle shape, where your shoulders are broader than your hips, because it balances out the proportions. Meghan’s simple styling tricks applied with a classic suit can be the perfect effortless and elegant outfit for any occasion.

©Jigsaw



Meghan’s go-to outfit was even part of her charity capsule collection for Smart Works in 2019

In fact, Meghan loves this look so much, she even included it in the capsule collection she designed for charity Smart Works. For every look sold, one was donated to the charity which empowers and supports (and dresses!) women in need to build their confidence for job success.