What a night for Danna Paola! The singer was the center of attention in the Spotify Awards, held at the National Auditorium, in Mexico City. Danna was one of the big winners of the night and took home the of Biggest Increase in Fans: Female Artist for the Spotify platform. On top of that, she was one of the presenters and she stole the show with her many looks.
