Cause it’s not all about uniforms! ‘Elite’ actress Danna Paola proves her killer sense of ‘estilo’

Elite star Danna Paola is a fashion force to be reckoned with. Whether slaying the social media game or elevating red carpet glam, the Mexican beauty knows exactly how to turn heads when she steps out or uploads a post. The singer and model is also a champion for body positivity and has fought back against online trolls that try to bring her down with negative comments. While on Sale el Sol, the actress shared, “We live in an industry that asks us for something that isn’t real, we have to support what is real, support what people really identify with,” when referencing how she combats the comments.

Related Video: Red Carpet at the People's Choice Awards Loading the player...