Denise Bidot teaches you how to embrace your curves in this season's must-have trends

Supermodel and TV personality Denise Bidot is not afraid of showing her individuality with her style. In the lastest episode of Dress Up With, the Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti beauty exclusively opened her closet to HOLA! USA and shared her top fashion tips and trends to rock this season no matter your body type. Whether you’re rocking a timeless everyday look or a head-turning piece, Denise demonstrates that there aren’t rules when it comes to plus size dressing. Watch the video above to learn how this Latin innovator is changing the fashion industry one look at a time!

