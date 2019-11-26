Fashion expert Pam Arias wants to help you get ready for the holidays with these styling tips

Dress Up With is back! Right in time for the holiday season, top influencer Pam Arias (formerly known as Pam Hetlinger) exclusively opened the doors to her closet and spoke all things fashion here. From Thanksgiving Day to New Year's Eve, the Panamanian-born style expert shares top style tips, outfit ideas, trends and ways to redefine your neutrals so that you steal everyone's attention through the festivities. Check out our latest episode starring fashion editor Claudia Torres Rondon and get inspired to look your hottest all day (and night) long!

