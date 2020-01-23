Penelope Cruz just wore the most unique sparkly wide-leg jumpsuit

Penelope Cruz gave another fashion master class with the outfit she wore at the Wasp Network’s premiere in Paris. The actress left the classic red carpet gowns behind and opted for the perfect alternative — a stunning wide-leg jumpsuit signed by Chanel. The 45-year-old looked absolutely gorgeous in the sparkling design that she accessorized with a black embellished belt to draw attention to her tiny waist. She also carried an elegant black clutch matching her high-heeled peep-toes.

©GettyImages



As a good brand ambassador, Penelope chose this stunning Chanel jumpsuit for the Wasp Network premiere in Paris

With her luscious straight dark locks down and a natural makeup highlighting her red lips, the Pain and Glory star didn't need more to shine under the spotlights.

Penelope dazzles in style in any of her red carpet appearances, and as a good Chanel ambassador she usually goes for the French house’s classic creations. We first saw the flattering jumpsuit during the Métiers D'Art fashion show back in December. This prestigious event was created back in 2002 by Karl Lagerfeld as a tribute to the craftsmen working for the iconic brand, and last year, Penelope, along other stars such as Lili Rose Deep and Kirsten Stewart, was in attendance.

The mother-of-two happily shared the red carpet with the director of the movie, Oliver Assayas. Wasp Network is nerve-wracking thriller that tells the story of five Cuban spies in the US back in the 1990s and counts with a stellar cast. Edgar Ramirez, Walter Moura and Ana de Armas will join Penelope on the big screen.