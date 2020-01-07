Singer, actress, designer, businesswoman. There are many facets to the multi-talented Rihanna but one thing that is constant – especially in the last year or so – is her love for monochrome outfits and nearly always in white.

It might sound monotonous but there’s one thing that has been obvious about the Barbadian artist over the years and that is she is never boring. Ever. Because Riri is a trendsetter and she knows just how to get the most out of a look. When it comes to the lightest shade on the scale, she manages to combine it in different textures and silhouettes to create myriad, interesting outfits.

In white she’s found a perfect unifying thread, a canvas on which to project her many roles: from Sexy Rihanna through to Couture Rihanna, here you have all her looks.