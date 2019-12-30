Kate Middleton shares Christmas Day outfit regret

Kate Middleton really wanted to rethink her Christmas Day outfit. According to one lucky royal watcher who had an interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge during the walkabout ahead of the family church service in Norfolk, the 37-year-old shared that she should have worn something else for the occasion. “Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot,” Karen Anvil told Metro. “She said ‘I really shouldn’t have worn this’” Karen continued: “I’m there talking to Charlotte about dolls, and my daughter’s talking about fashion with Kate. It wasn’t fake it was a genuine discussion. It was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend. They are completely different with the public than with the press.”

Kate Middleton revealed she was hot in her coat on Christmas Day

Kate was the picture of style as she wore a double-breasted Catherine Walker coat. The Duchess’ grey coat had an elaborate fur collar. Completing her look, the duchess wore a green fascinator. Equally as stylish (though were not sure if she was warm) was William and Kate’s four-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. The young royal was dressed to the nines in a green coat with dark tights and little black shoes.

Kate and Charlotte spoke with royal fans during the walkabout

The Cambridge family stepped out in style with Prince William opting for a dark peacoat and Prince George looked smart in a blue suit. Noticeably absent was their youngest son Prince Louis who was too young to make his debut alongside his big brother and sister during the service. However, William, Kate and their children were joined by other members of the royal family including, the Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their respective significant others. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie Harrison skipped this year, as they celebrated the holiday in Canada.