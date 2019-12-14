We get it. Sometimes fashion girls can be a little particular about the gifts they receive. But we can assure you it’s nothing personal. ‘Tis the season of giving after all, but in case you’re struggling about what to get the fashion-obsessed people in your life, we’ve compiled a list of goodies we think will make them happy. There’s everything from a chic little coin purse to a sweet tie-dye tee and some cute gold earrings. Scroll through the gallery to see these and more gifts!