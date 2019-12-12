Camila Cabello is white hot in new Christmas photoshoot - see the pics!

Move over, Mariah Carey! There’s another singer in town that knows the power of a festive photoshoot. Camila Cabello is clearly ready for the holidays in her latest shoot—the 22-year-old singer got in the Christmas spirit and posed in front of a colorful backdrop wearing a gorgeous outfit fit for the holidays.

Camila Cabello wore an eighties-inspired outfit for a Christmas photoshoot

In the exclusive photos, the Havana singer is dressed to the nines in a white two-piece set. The one-shoulder top is completely engulfed in large ruffles that extend all the way through her right arm. Meanwhile, the matching skirt features a silky material at the top, while the bottom half of the skirt includes the same ruffles. And what’s a Christmas photoshoot without some festive props? Camila is pictured having fun with a variety of accessories, including a red hot guitar, a mini Santa Claus hat and fuzzy balls.

For the shoot, Camila wore her hair in the usual style—long, curly waves with her wispy bangs framing her face. The star, who is known for her curls, recently admitted that she used a perm to get those picture-perfect curls. "I got a perm and I've never felt more confident” she said after attending her first Paris Fashion Week show. “I actually have straight hair, but I've always wanted curls."

Besides giving us Christmas content, the young star has also been busy dropping hit songs. She recently hinted that her latest track First Man may be about her boyfriend and fellow singer Shawn Mendes. "This song is basically about when I was in my first serious relationship, I had never brought a boy home before. My dad hadn’t seen me dating or whatever. He was just like very sensitive about it,” she admitted during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple's New Music Daily. "And I think that’s the first time that he really felt that. And so he felt really protective over me and I just think that is the sweetest thing. I think the song is going to be like wine to me. Like I think when I’m like 90 years old and if someday I’m just listening back to my songs, I think it’s just going to get more and more important to me as time goes on."



