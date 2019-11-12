Princess Olympia of Greece strikes lightning in $750 pink Prada heels

Princess Olympia of Greece made an electrifying fashion statement in a pair of satin pink Prada heels. The royal wore the head-turning shoes to Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon of France and Countess Olympia Arco Zinneberg of Germany’s wedding on Saturday, October 19. The 23-year-old royal accompanied her father, Prince Pavlos to the romantic ceremony clad in a pretty floral dress layered under a sleek gray coat, but her Prada steppers ($750) stole the show thanks to a sculptural lightning bolt heel.

Olympia’s pink satin shoes stole the show with a sculptural lightning bolt heel

The model’s heels feature a round toe and fall in line with the Italian label’s Frankenstein-themed fall/winter 2019 runway, presented during Milan Fashion Week. The blonde beauty is often spotted sitting on the front row during Fashion Week, ready to witness the future of fashion. It’s no wonder she carries a covetable style with a slew of chic and trendy looks.

Olympia added a second dose of color to her ensemble with a red envelope clutch and wore the season’s trendiest accessory – a padded headband. In case you’re wondering, Olympia’s heels are also available in a satin chocolate brown with golden heel. The dark hue is much more approachable, however her soft pink heels are sure to grab anyone’s attention.

Olympia attended TVF’’s launch party for her second capsule collection

Ahead of the royal wedding, the socialite stepped out to support her cousin, Talita von Furstenberg, at New York City’s Le Mercerie. The young style maven’s celebrated Talita’s second launch of her capsule collection under her grandmother, Diane von Furstenberg’s famous label.

Proud of her cousin, Olympia took to her social media so share a cute snap featuring her and TVF dressed in romantic pastel dresses and holding up sweets from the fashionable event. Next to the pic, she wrote, “Sweet, like frosting @tvf.” If it’s up to us, her candy-colored Prada heels are just as sweet!

