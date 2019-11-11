In case you’re searching for a new bag to add to your wardrobe, Princess Alessandra de Osma of Hanover and her business partner Moira Laporta have debuted a new collection for their handbag brand Moi and Sass. On Tuesday, November 12, the Latin American designer duo brought it back home by presenting their collection titled Paracas in Madrid’s fashion accessories store, Mimoki, and frankly we’re in love. After launching in 2018 with the notion of fashion meets function, their covetable bags offer chic minimalist designs made to carry your everyday essentials.

The new assortment, which includes structured mini bucket bags and velvet pouches adorned with tortoise resin handles, has captivated our fashion-loving hearts as they fall right in with today’s trends. “With this new collection, we’re looking to open up to a bigger audience, explained Alessandra to the Spanish publication Vanitatis. The idea is to expand to Latin America, Mexico, Germany and Austria,” they said, adding they’d like to launch in Latin America in 2020.

Scroll through the gallery to see highlights from their event, and get ready to fall in love with their ultra-chic carryalls.