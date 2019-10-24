Now that we’ve officially entered fall, autumnal fashion allows us to up the ante when it comes to everyday dressing. Whether you’re looking to elevate your style, layer up on cozy knits or simply get a fall style refresh, transitional weather offers a slew of covetable trends to change up your look. And in case you’re wondering how to wear the season’s of-the-moment pieces, we’ve rounded up how celebrities are doing the whole fashion thing.

As per usual, style stars lend the way for some elevated looks we can get behind. From Eva Longoria to Cardi B and more, scroll through the gallery to see how celebs are wearing fall’s current trends and get inspired to wear them well into the cooler months.