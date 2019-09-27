Rihanna gets on board with the fanny pack revival during Paris fashion Week

Rihanna’s got fanny packs on the brain. The trendsetting superstar climbed aboard the reviving belt bags train during Paris Fashion Week. While stepping out for her Fenty show after party at 1 OAK’s PFW pop-up on Thursday, September 26, the 31-year-old singer flaunted a chic leather fanny pack by Balenciaga, which retails for $1,250. It was the perfect complement to her dark denim ensemble, which the evening's hostess with the mostess designed herself.

©GC Images



Rihanna was ready for Paris Fashion Week with her trusty fanny pack

The star donned a look from her brand new Fenty collection, which is under luxury fashion house LVMH. She opted to tuck her line’s oversized denim top into her denim skinny pants - a combo that will set costumers back roughly $1110. Both items were crafted from a special stretchy Japanese denim and featured top cross-stitching.

Note the Work songstress’ off-center styling of her button-down top into a v-neck-esque shirt. Also be sure to zoom in on her pant’s zippered ankle slits. Both of these accents assisted in making her ensemble all the more dynamic. It stood out even while posing with her fashionable star guests like Gigi and Bella Hadid.

©BFA



Celebrity friends like Gigi and Bella Hadid popped by Rihanna's post pop-up party

Accessories-wise, RiRi went for less-subtle chunky silver jewelry, big sunglasses and a bright red lip. Her long black locks were swept to the side, shining bright under the camera flashes. Of course, the pièce de résistance will bring us right back to where we started: the fanny pack. Rihanna even made this retro style new, by foregoing the normal waist-around and carrying it like a clutch.

It’s been an exciting time of year for everyone’s favorite “bad girl.” She also recently celebrated her Savage X Fenty lingerie line show premiere on Amazon Prime. “I can’t believe this is real and it’s finally here for you to experience,” she exclaimed. “I couldn’t be happier or more proud of everyone involved.”