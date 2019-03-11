This actress wore her dress backward to an awards show – but turned the situation around!

Oops – talk about a fashion emergency! Actress Angelique Boyer had an uncomfortable – but viral moment-worthy – incient at an awards show in Mexico. The star arrived with her actor boyfriend Sebastián Rulli for the TVyNovelas Awards, which recognizes the best in Mexican telenovelas. French-born Angelique looked amazing in a plunge-necked gold sequined dress – but everyone couldn't stop looking at the creation's daring plunged neck. Despite the deep-V being covered by semi-sheer fabric, the cut didn't leave much to the imagination.

©Mezcalent



Actress Angelique Boyer looked amazing on the red carpet – but she had her dress on backward!

But, not long after walking the red carpet, Angelique realized that she had put her Victor y Jesse dress on backward! The star shared the behind-the-scenes of what happened on her Instagram Stories, and even pointed out the culprit behind the mistake. According to Angelique, it was her boyfriend who had helped her put the dress on wrong, and she then asked him to help her turn the situation around, literally! In the Instagram video, the Mexican-French actress can be heard saying, "You put it on me wrong, this is all your fault, now help me put it on correctly, mi amor."

Her handsome boyfriend was at her side, and calmly helped her put her dress on the right way. Although the mishap might have been an embarrassment to some people, Angelique stayed cool and even found the humor in the situation. In a sexy voice, she joked about having such a good looking guy unzipping her dress for her.

©Mezcalent



The Mexican telenovela star's boyfriend Sebastián Rulli helped her put the Victor y Jesse dress back on the right way after the red carpet

The Argentinian actor was a total gentleman helping his chica with her fashion emergency, and both stars were able to return to their seats in the audience. The couple were one of the most elegant pairs of the night, Angelique with her jaw-dropping dress, and Sebastián wearing an elegant Hugo Boss tux.

©Hola



Angelique fixed her dress not long after she noticed she was wearing it backward Photos: Instagram /@sebastianrulli

Amar a Muerte (Love to Death), the telenovela that Angelique stars in with Alexis Ayala and Michael Brown, was one of the top series of the night. The 30-year-old blonde was one of the big winners, crowned as best actress thanks to her character, Lucía Borges. The minor issue with her backward dress didn't stop Angelique from enjoying her moment in the spotlight alongside her fellow telenovela stars, although we're glad Sebastián came to the rescue!

This week's awards show marked the third time Angelique has won the best actress prize. She won in 2011 for with her role in Teresa and six years later she took home the trophy for Tres Veces Ana, a remake of 1995's Lazos de Amor.

