Luis Miguel was a backup singer for the late icon Quincy Jones and Gloria Estefan's hit 'Is It Love That We're Missing'

The music world is mourning the loss of legendary producer and composer Quincy Jones, who passed away on Sunday, November 3, at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones. Jones' career spanned over seven decades, during which he collaborated with some of the most incredible musical talents, including Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and Ella Fitzgerald.

His influence extended far beyond genre or generation, shaping pop, jazz, and R&B music and leaving a legacy that inspires artists worldwide. For figures like Lionel Richie, Elton John, and others in the music community, Jones' passing leaves a profound void and a renewed curiosity about the depth and breadth of his impact.

© Lester Cohen LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Quincy Jones during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Among Jones' many celebrated projects was "Q's Jook Joint," an album that gathered 50 iconic music stars, including Mexican superstar Luis Miguel. Released on December 30, 1995, "Q's Jook Joint" celebrated Jones' musical journey and showcased his unparalleled ability to unite diverse voices. Luis Miguel joined this remarkable ensemble as a chorus vocalist on the track "Is It Love That We're Missin'," a song written by George Johnson and Debbie Smith.

On "Is It Love That We're Missin'," Gloria Estefan and Warren Wiebe took the lead vocals. At the same time, a powerhouse chorus featuring Patti Austin, Siedah Garrett, Mervyn Warren, Will Wheaton, and Luis Miguel added depth and harmony. Gloria, took to social media to honor the legendary star. "The world is different today because @quincyjones is no longer in it. But throughout his life, at every stage, and on every stage he changed our existence for the better with every note of music he created and everyone he touched with his love. I feel privileged to have been in his sphere and be able to experience first-hand the wonder that was and will always be “Q”, Mr. Quincy Jones. May he rest in peace and power and may his beloved family truly feel the love that he has left them and us as his most important legacy. 💔🎶💔🎶💔," she wrote.

Quincy Jones' legacy endures in the vast catalog of music he leaves behind and the countless lives he touched through his work. Jones died on Sunday, November 3rd, at the age of 91. The music producer, composer, and bandleader was an industry icon, shaping American music's sound and playing a starring role in some of the stories of the world's leading musicians.

Jones's talent stretched across genres, leaving an imprint in jazz, funk, pop, film soundtracks, R&B, and more. His loss has affected many and prompted them to revisit some of their favorite Jones songs.

© Chris Walter Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones in 1994

He passed away at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family. “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” said the family in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”