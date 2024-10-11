Luis Miguel gets tearful singing 'La Incondicional' at a recent show

Luis Miguel's life has been full of dramatic highs and lows, and he's always used them to fuel his art. His emotions are on display during his performances but at his recent show, he didn't hold back. The legendary artist is still on his successful tour, which will wrap up on November 30th at one of Mexico City’s most iconic venues, the GNP Seguros Stadium (formerly Foro Sol).

As a global success, fans around the world have flocked to the Luis Miguel tour, relishing the deep emotional connection they share with the legendary artist. It's been an unforgettable run, and videos have been shared widely on social media. From his energetic dance moves to heartfelt dedications, the audience is captivated by El Sol’s every move.

Recently, a clip of the 55-year-old singing his beautiful "La Incondicional" has gone viral, showing him vulnerable, emotional, and moved to tears. Overwhelmed with feelings, he stopped singing, stepped away from the mic, and cried while the crowd sang for him.

Luis Miguel’s Blockbuster Tour

Miguel’s return to the stage in 2023 has made history as the highest-grossing Latin tour. It's taken him across Latin America, the U.S., and Europe, bringing joy to fans who have followed his career for years. His performances have once again propelled him to massive success, making him one of the highest-grossing artists at the moment.

According to OCESA, his "2023/2024 Tour" includes 164 shows across 20 countries, including Puerto Rico, Argentina, Brazil, the U.S., and Spain, selling over 2.1 million tickets—far surpassing the 965,000 tickets sold during his previous tour.

It's a golden era for Miguel, both professionally and personally. He's enjoying the success of his tour while also embracing a new chapter in his personal life since he found love with Spanish designer Paloma Cuevas.

Though they’ve kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight, the couple has been spotted together on a few occasions, including an intimate birthday celebration for Miguel in Los Angeles last April.