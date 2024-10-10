Rosie O’Donnell says she saw how Madonna lost her humanity in the eyes of the public in the '90s

Madonna is one of the most famous people to ever walk the earth, reaching the height of her fame during the 1980s and early 1990s. The singer began acting during this time, releasing A Certain Sacrifice (1985) and the iconic A League of Their Own (1992).

© Kevin.Mazur Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell a the after party for the premiere of "A League of Their Own"

The incredible story about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League players “All the Way Mae” saw Madonna as Mordabito, and Rosie O'Donnell, as Doris Murphy. They struck a friendship filming, and O'Donnell saw firsthand how Madonna's fame made her lose her humanity in the public eye.

On a recent episode of David Duchovny’s podcast Fail Better, the 62-year-old comedian called being cast alongside Madonna, "the most famous woman in the world as the best friend, "changed her world." “That kind of fame is once a generation, you know? That kind of Elvis, the Beatles, Madonna. And to be that close to it for so long and be able to get an opinion of what it does to the human being through being that close to, you know, Madonna" she shared.

The former talk show host said she thought she wanted to be that famous but realized how much it took away from the singer. "We were in an elevator, and people would say to her face, ‘I like you better with blonde hair,’ because in League she had dyed her hair brown. And she'd be like, ‘Yeah, f--- you,'" she shared.

© Getty Madonna and Rosie have become life long friends

It was what she called a "cautionary tale." “I realized how many people felt that they had the right to say whatever they wanted to her, that she had lost her humanity in the eyes of the public from being too famous,” O’Donnell said adding, "Not that I ever thought I would achieve that level of fame, but that any level of fame could be as toxic and demanding.”

The costars have remained friends, and have been there for each other throughout the years. Madonna defended O'Donnell in 2016 when Donald Trump made a derogatory remark about her during a presidential debate. “Mess with my girl Rosie and you're messing with me!!!” Madonna wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

As noted by People, following Madonna's health scare in 2023, the comedian updated concerned fans via Instagram, writing that the singer was “recovering at home — she is very strong in general.”