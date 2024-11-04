Quincy Jones dies at 91: Rediscover his top hits that shaped music history

Quincy Jones died on Sunday at the age of 91. The music producer, composer, and bandleader was an icon of the industry, shaping the sound of American music and playing a starring role in some of the stories of the world's leading musicians. Jones' talent stretched across genres, leaving an imprint in jazz, funk, pop, film soundtracks, R&B, and more. His loss is one that has affected many and prompted them to revisit some of their favorite Jones' songs.

He died in his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family. “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” said the family in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Scroll down to rediscover some of his biggest and best hits:

Michael Jackson's "Thriller"

It's impossible to discuss Jones' career without touching upon his lucrative partnership with Michael Jackson. "Thriller" was a cultural phenomenon. Released in 1982, the record remains the best-selling album of all time by a significant margin, cementing Jackson's status as the eternal King of Pop.

Michael Jackson's "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough"

Released in 1979, "Don't Stop Til You Get Enough" paved the way for "Thriller" and for some of Jackson and Jones' later collaborations. It remains an impressive and fun song recorded by a then 20-year-old Jackson, reintroducing himself to the world as an adult pop star.

Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me"

"You Don't Own Me" is Lesley Gore's biggest hit. Released in 1964, the song is an early feminist anthem and its popularity has never waned, from being played on the radio to being used in all manner of trailers and film soundtracks.

Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me To The Moon"

I mean... What else can be written about this song? Released in 1964, "Fly Me To The Moon" was the first Sinatra and Jones collaboration, paving the way for a friendship and partnership that lasted decades. "I loved him as much as anyone else I ever worked with,” wrote Jones of Sinatra in his memoir "Q," as reported by The New York Times.