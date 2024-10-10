Star soccer player George Baldock, 31, found dead in Athens pool

The soccer world is in mourning after the tragic death of George Baldock, 31, a former Sheffield United defender and current player for Panathinaikos, who was found dead in the swimming pool of his home in the Glyfada neighborhood of Athens. Baldock’s wife, who currently resides in the UK, raised the alarm after failing to reach her husband for several hours.

Greek media, along with the BBC, report that the property owner discovered Baldock unconscious, floating in the pool. Emergency services arrived within nine minutes but were unable to save him. The cause of death has yet to be revealed, and Greek authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, leaving both Baldock’s family and fans devastated.

"We can confirm with great sadness that George has passed away. Our family is in shock from this terrible loss, and we ask the media to please respect our privacy at this time,” Baldock’s loved ones said in a statement last night.

Originally from Buckinghamshire, UK, Baldock began his soccer career with Milton Keynes Dons in England. He played for Sheffield United from 2017 until May this year, when he moved to Athens to join Panathinaikos. Unfortunately, injuries had limited his playing time with the team.

Though English by birth, Baldock had Greek heritage through his grandmother and represented Greece’s national team 12 times. He was set to return to the UK for Greece’s upcoming Nations League match against England, although he was sidelined by injury. In honor of Baldock’s passing, Greece has requested permission from UEFA for both teams to wear black armbands during the match, scheduled for 7:45 PM.

His wife and their one-year-old son survive Baldock. The Greek Super League expressed deep sorrow over his premature death: “The entire Super League football family extends our heartfelt condolences to George Baldock’s family and loved ones in this time of grief.”