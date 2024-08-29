'Elite' actor Julian Ortega died after collapsing on a beach in Spain

Julian Ortega, the actor known for his work in "Elite" and "Cable Girls," has died at 41. He died on a beach in Spain, after collapsing and having lifeguards trying to resuscitate him.

Ortega reportedly collapsed on Zahora Beach, in Barbate, Spain, this past Sunday, reports The Sun. The tragic incident occurred in front of a bar on the beach, with various onlookers witnessing Ortega's collapse.

Lifeguard services revealed that Ortega went into cardiac arrest while he was on the shore. The death was confirmed by a statement from Spain's National Union of actors.

"From the Unión de Actores y Actrices, we send our most sincere condolences to the actor's family and friends," read the statement.

Friends of the actor have shared moving tributes since his passing. "Julian Ortega, so young, such an actor. So noble and luminous. Why? RIP. Sending a big hug to Gloria and Jose Antonio," wrote Ernesto Caballero.

"We've had the opportunity of having him on our stage on several occasions," wrote Fernán Gómez from the Cultural Center of the Villa.

A career filled with credits in the theater and the small screen

In recent years, Ortega had acquired some notoriety due to his roles on the small screen, particularly his work with Netflix. He was featured on the global hit "Elite," where he played the manage of The Cabin, and "Cable Girls," where he played Agent Escobar. He was also involved in the series "Velvet," "El Pueblo" and "Cristo Rey."

Ortega completed his work in the film "La Trompeta," directed by Damian Lopez Asla, where he starred alongside Alex Amaral.

He was the son of the famous actress Gloria Muñoz, with both sharing the stage on various occasions.

"What terrible news," wrote the actor Pepon Nieto. "I remember Julian as a child, coming with Gloria Muñoz, his mother, to the Maria Guerrero theater where we spent Carnivals. I remember what a good kid he was and how handsome, his energy running through the dressing rooms. And the good actor he became years later. I can't imagine what my dear Gloria feels right now. What a shame and what a sadness. It's all so unfair and upsetting. It's so terrible to say goodbye to you so early, Juliancito. I'm sending a big hug to all of his family."