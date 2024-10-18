Get Ready for Suspense! 'Carry-On' co-starring Sofia Carson hits Netflix this December

Mark your calendars! Jaume Collet-Serra's gripping new thriller Carry-On will be released globally on Netflix on December 13, 2024. With a star-studded cast and a compelling premise, this film promises to deliver an intense viewing experience just in time for the holiday season. Written by T.J. Fixman, known for his work on the "Ratchet & Clank" video games, "Carry-On" centers around a young TSA agent caught in a web of danger and deceit.

According to Netflix's TUDUM, the story unfolds on Christmas Eve, when travel peaks and holiday cheer fills the air. However, the festive spirit turns dark when the protagonist finds himself blackmailed by a mysterious traveler. As the clock ticks down, he must outsmart this stranger to prevent a dangerous package from slipping onto a flight, putting countless lives at risk.

© Netflix Carry-On. Taron Edgerton as Ethan Kopek in Carry-On. Cr. Netflix Â© 2024.

Behind the Scenes

Dylan Clark produces "Carry-On," and its executive producers include Holly Bario, Brian Williams, Jaume Collet-Serra, Seth William Meier, and Scott Greenberg. This talented team's collaborative effort sets the stage for a captivating cinematic experience that blends tension with emotional depth.

Star-Studded Cast

The film features an impressive lineup of actors, including:

© Netflix Carry-On. (L-R) Sofia Carson as Nora Osorio and Taron Edgerton as Ethan Kopek in Carry-On. Cr. Netflix Â© 2024.

is the young TSA agent whose quick thinking will be put to the ultimate test.In a key role, Jason Bateman added his signature wit to the high-stakes drama. Sofia Carson and Danielle Deadwyler bring additional layers to the story.

and bring additional layers to the story. Other notable cast members include Logan Marshall-Green, Dean Norris, Sinqua Walls, Gil Perez-Abraham, Tonatiuh, Curtiss Cook, Joe Williamson, and Josh Brener.

A Blend of Humor and Tension

"Carry-On" isn't just about suspense; it promises moments of humor and humanity amid the tension. The screenplay, crafted by Fixman alongside Michael Green (known for his work on "Logan" and "Blade Runner 2049"), is designed to engage viewers with sharp dialogue and relatable characters, making the stakes feel all the more personal.

Don't miss your chance to experience "Carry-On" when it premieres on Netflix this December 13. Prepare for a thrilling ride that will keep you on the edge of your seat, blending the spirit of the holidays with heart-pounding suspense.