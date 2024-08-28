Angelina Jolie embodies opera icon in new 'Maria' clip

Angelina Jolie is back with another stunning performance. The actress and filmmaker is making her return to prestige cinema with her new film, "Maria," which has her playing opera icon Maria Callas.

© Jacopo Raule Angelina Jolie arriving at the Venice International Film Festival

New footage shared shows the first look at Jolie in the role, taking on a light accent as Maria is seen talking honestly with her butler and friend. The film's plot is described as a reimagination of Callas' final days in 1970s Paris. In real life, Callas died of a heart attack at the age of 53, after experiencing various illnesses.

You can watch the full clip below.

More details about 'Maria Callas'

"Maria Callas" is having its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, with director Pablo Larrain and star Angelina Jolie in attendance. In a profile published on Vanity Fair, it was reported that Larrain reached out to Jolie to play the part and that the screenwriter, Steven Knight, wrote the screenplay with her in mind as the lead role.

“This is the greatest diva of the 20th century, and who could play that?” said Larrain. “I didn’t want to work with someone that didn’t have that already. I needed an actress who would naturally and organically be that diva, carry that weight, be that presence. Angelina was there.”

He revealed that Jolie underwent a rigorous preparation to embody the role, learning how to sing for the part. “This is the real thing—it was very scary for her, but she did it," he said.

When is the film premiering?

"Maria" will have its world premiere this August 29th, at the historic Lido Theater in Venice. Today, it was announced that the film had been acquired by Netflix, where it'll be available to stream at an undisclosed date. Considering the caliber of the film and the stars attached, it'll likely have a brief theatrical run.