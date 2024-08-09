The Perfect Team: Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol’s unmatched chemistry in sports broadcasting

In the world of sports broadcasting, the chemistry between commentators can make or break the viewer’s experience. Few duos have mastered this art as perfectly as Andrés Cantor and Manuel Sol. Their partnership has become a staple of Spanish-language soccer coverage, captivating millions with their unique blend of passion, expertise, charisma, and genuine friendship. This dynamic duo’s ability to translate their off-screen rapport into on-screen magic has made them a beloved pair among fans worldwide.

HOLA! USA had the unique opportunity to travel with Cantor and Sol in Bordeaux during their Paris 2024 Olympic coverage, witnessing firsthand the chemistry that makes them an unbeatable team. Observing their banter, friendship, and skills provides a clear picture of why they are regarded as the best team in sports entertainment. They effortlessly switch from serious analysis to light-hearted exchanges, creating an engaging viewing experience that resonates with fans.

© IG @ Manuel Sol

“We have a bond. We have been working together for about 10 to 12 years. It was just the two of us, mostly covering games on weekends.” Manuel Sol

Their camaraderie goes beyond professional compatibility, rooted in a deep personal connection. “The professional success of a duo on TV...has to do with personal chemistry,” Cantor said. This connection has been built over more than a decade of working together. “Sometimes, we are on the road together for over 20 days non-stop, covering matches abroad, so we face challenges and share countless moments on and off the field.” Our bond must be palpable whether discussing strategy or sharing a meal.” Cantor shared, “For example, with Manolo, I already know when to tease him and when to say something... but I say it with the best intention, with the idea of improving the quality of what the viewer is receiving.”

Their interactions are not scripted but flow naturally from their understanding and respect for one another. Sol echoed this sentiment, noting, “Knowing what the other thinks and feels, and understanding their way of doing things, is essential.”

“We can talk about soccer all day, and it never feels like work. That shared enthusiasm is what keeps us going.” Manuel Sol

This mutual respect allows them to challenge each other’s opinions constructively, enriching the broadcast with diverse perspectives. “When I ask Manuel something, I might not even agree with what I’m asking, but it’s to challenge the thought, to have another point of view that’s not mine,” Cantor added, illustrating how their dynamic elevates the quality of their coverage.

© IG @ Natalia Astrain

This enthusiasm is evident in every broadcast, where Cantor’s emotion and excitement, perfectly complements Sol’s calm and insightful analysis. “I try to do my job the best way possible, which is narrating soccer, but I believe that the viewer is seeing what we are seeing,” Cantor explained, highlighting their dedication to providing an authentic and engaging experience for their viewers.

“We’ve had a few instances where we couldn’t agree, but generally, we respect each other’s views. It makes our partnership stronger and more flexible.” Andrés Cantor

A symphony of passion and experience

At the core of their partnership is a shared love for soccer, and their distinct styles only make this duo even more dynamic. “We don’t see it as work; for us, it’s a passion,” Sol remarked, capturing the essence of their relationship.

Cantor’s legendary “¡Gooooool!” call has become more than just a trademark; it’s a cultural phenomenon that captures the essence of soccer’s excitement. This exuberant exclamation, filled with raw emotion, has resonated far beyond the sports world, making appearances in popular culture, from The Simpsons to The Late Show with David Letterman to being mentioned in interviews with celebrities like Owen Wilson and Kevin Hart. One fun fact Cantor shared with HOLA! during our interview is that singer Karol G once joined him in shouting his signature call.

Meanwhile, a former professional Mexican soccer player, Manuel Sol, offers invaluable tactical insight. His calm and precise analysis of the game provides a deep understanding that perfectly complements Cantor's passion.

© Stephen Dunn Manuel Sol was #15 of Chivas (Mexico) - in this games he is about to play a match against River Plate (Argentina) on July 12, 2003

A perfect duo becomes a trio



As much as Cantor and Sol’s partnership has become synonymous with exceptional sports broadcasting, the duo welcomed a new member to their team—Natalia Astrain. Her addition marks a significant evolution in their coverage, bringing fresh energy and a new perspective to their already dynamic collaboration.

Natalia Astrain, with her distinguished career as a coach and analyst, seamlessly complements Cantor's passion and Sol's tactical insights. The trio has quickly found their rhythm, with Astrain adding depth to the commentary and enriching discussions with her own expertise.

Cantor expressed his excitement about the growing camaraderie: "We are starting to get to know her, and soon she'll be one of us. She has her personality, but I believe and hope she feels the same camaraderie and friendship."

© IG @ Natalia Astrain

Astrain, who joined the team about a year ago, has not only adapted to the well-established chemistry but has also contributed to it, creating a more well-rounded and engaging viewing experience for their audience. As Sol remarked, "It's great to have Natalia's input and experiences as a coach to add to our discussions." Her involvement has strengthened the team, transforming a perfect duo into a formidable trio that continues to set the standard in sports broadcasting.

Covering the Olympics and Beyond

Cantor, Sol, and Astrain are actively covering the Olympics, traveling from city to city, including Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, and Marseille, to call the matches. Their work at these events has showcased their flexibility and unwavering dedication to providing exceptional coverage. "We are all on the same page. We always love soccer; it's our passion," Sol reiterated, emphasizing the shared dedication that drives their work.

