When and where to watch the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris have been a spectacular showcase of athletic excellence, cultural celebration, and global unity. As the Games draw to a close, the world eagerly anticipates the grand finale: the Closing Ceremony. This event promises to be a memorable and emotional conclusion to the 2024 Olympics.

It will feature performances, speeches, and the traditional passing of the Olympic flag to the next host city, Los Angeles, in California. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch this significant event.

© Getty Images Exterior view of a restaurant in the Olympic Village during the media open day on July 23, 2024, in Paris, France. The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11. (Photo by Zhao Wenyu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Date and Time

The Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2024. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST), which is 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) in the United States.

Location

The ceremony will be held at the historic Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris. This iconic stadium has hosted numerous significant events, including the 1998 FIFA World Cup final and the 2016 UEFA European Championship final. It will again be the stage for a momentous occasion.

How to Watch

For viewers in the United States, the Closing Ceremony will be broadcast live by various networks, ensuring that audiences everywhere can be part of the festivities. The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC and available for streaming on the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Telemundo will broadcast the entire event in Spanish.

© Getty Images Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during a Gymnastics training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on July 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages)

For those in other regions, local broadcasters with rights to the Olympic Games will also air the ceremony, so be sure to check your local listings.

Highlights to Expect

The Closing Ceremony will celebrate the achievements of the athletes who competed in the Games and pay tribute to the host city, Paris. The event will feature performances by renowned French artists, a parade of athletes, and the extinguishing of the Olympic flame, symbolizing the end of the Games. One of the most anticipated moments is the handover of the Olympic flag to the representatives of Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Summer Olympics, marking the transition to the next edition of the Games.

Mark your calendars for August 11, 2024, and say farewell to the Paris 2024 Olympics in style!

LA28

The 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, set to take place in Los Angeles, promise to be a historic event for the city and the global sporting community. Marking the third time Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games—previously held in 1932 and 1984—this will be the first time the city welcomes the Paralympic Games.

© LA28 LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Official Dates of LA28

Olympic Games Opening Ceremony: July 14, 2028

July 14, 2028 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony: August 15, 2028

As the world prepares to farewell Paris 2024, the excitement for LA28 is already building. The transition from Paris to Los Angeles is not just a ceremonial passing of the torch but a celebration of the enduring legacy and future of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games will showcase the world’s most elite athletes, bringing together Olympians and Paralympians from around the globe to compete on the grandest stage in sports.





