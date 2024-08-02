Kali Uchis is dropping new music: Singer announces 'Orquídeas Parte 2'

Kali Uchis fans have reason to celebrate as the Colombian-American songstress announced the release of new music. Approximately seven months after unveiling her critically acclaimed album "ORQUÍDEAS," Uchis is gearing up to drop a follow-up, aptly titled "Orquídeas Parte 2." The announcement came through an Instagram reel, where Uchis tantalized her audience with snippets of what's to come.

While the exact nature of the project remains shrouded in mystery, speculation is rife among fans. Many believe "Orquídeas Parte 2" could be a deluxe edition of the January 2024 album, potentially featuring a mix of new songs and remixes. Adding to the intrigue, a Kaytranada remix of "Young Rich & In Love," a standout track from "ORQUÍDEAS," serves as the backdrop for the video.

Uchis kept her message succinct but impactful: "orquídeas parte 2 next Friday 8/9 💋. Young rich & in love – the Kaytranada version," she wrote in the caption. The teaser has left fans eagerly anticipating the drop, with many expressing excitement and curiosity in the comments."ORQUÍDEAS," released in January 2024, has been praised for its lush production and Uchis' distinctive blend of genres, solidifying her status as a versatile and innovative artist. The album's success has only heightened expectations for this new release, with fans hoping for a continuation of the sonic journey that "ORQUÍDEAS" provided.

The news comes months after Uchis welcomed her new baby with rapper Don Toliver. The happy couple revealed the news of the pregnancy with a music video ahead of the release of Kali’s latest album. The musician took to social media to share a sweet message and a series of clips holding her baby following the birth. “You are everything we could have hoped for & more,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health.”

Following the announcement, Kali released her album ‘Orquídeas’ and her music video with Peso Pluma, in which she shows off her baby bump in different ensembles.

The singer celebrated her first #1 album by sharing a message on social media: " I am Grateful for the constant growth, in every way, and for all of you and your well wishes, in a world full of people who seek to tear others down. If anyone’s proud, I hope baby will be so proud of all we are accomplishing together while in my belly.”