Danny Ramirez might play Joaquin Phoenix's love interest in upcoming movie

Danny Ramirez has signed on to an exciting new project. The actor, who's starred in films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the series "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," will be starring alongside Joaquin Phoenix in a detective film.

© GettyImages Joaquin Phoenix

The movie's title and official plot have yet to be released, but, according to Deadline, it follows two men who are passionately in love and leave California for Mexico. The project will be directed by Todd Haynes, who's previously directed critically acclaimed films like "Carol" and "May December."

Haynes has described the film as a period piece. “It’s a love story between two men set in the ’30s that has explicit sexual content, or at least it challenges you with the sexual relationship between these two men," he said, according to Variety. "One is a Native American character and one is a corrupt cop in LA. They have to flee L.A. ultimately and go to Mexico.”

He revealed that he and Phoenix collaborated on the story together. “We basically wrote with him as a story writer," he said. “Me and John Raymond and Joaquin share the story credit.”

© 20th Century Studios Danny Ramirez

More details about Phoenix and Ramirez' upcoming film

Haynes also shared that he was making the film with some of his collaborators from "May December," a film that earned many nominations in prestigious awards following its release last year. He also shared that he hoped his upcoming film would be shot entirely in Mexico, where they're hoping to craft sets that give off the genuine appearance of Los Angeles in the '30s.

"And yeah, we're talking to Mexican producers, co-producers. We might want to shoot the whole thing in Mexico, so that we can build our Los Angeles of the 30's there, and stretch our resources and work with the amazing craftspeople of Mexican cinema. That would be my dream. We're hoping all that works out," said Haynes.