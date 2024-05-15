Young Miko lights up ‘The Tonight Show’ with debut performance featuring Feid

Young Miko graced the stage of The Tonight Show, which starred Jimmy Fallon, for her national television debut. Joined by Colombian sensation Feid, the duo delivered a mesmerizing performance of their latest collaboration, “offline.”

As Jimmy Fallon introduced them, the air was thick with anticipation. “Making her U.S. TV debut performing ‘offline‘ from her new album att. Give it up for Young Miko and Feid!’” Fallon’s announcement was a thunderous call to attention, setting the stage for an unforgettable performance.

©GettyImages



The set was a breathtaking vision of elegance and romance, adorned with a sea of pink roses and bathed in a dreamy, garden-like ambiance. Against the backdrop of a moonlit sky, Miko and Feid took their places on stage, ready to cast their spell on audiences.

Throughout the performance, Miko and Feid showcased their vocal talents, stage presence, and charisma. Their dynamic energy filled the room, drawing viewers into their musical world and leaving a lasting impression.

For Young Miko, her appearance on The Tonight Show marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career. Her debut album att garnered praise from fans and critics alike, and this television debut shows her talent and artistry.

Young Miko is going on tour

Get ready to groove to the beats of genre-bending sensation Young Miko as she embarks on her highly anticipated tour, THE XOXO TOUR 2024. The Puerto Rican powerhouse is all set to mesmerize audiences across 19 cities in the United States, promising an electrifying experience like never before.

Produced by Live Nation, THE XOXO TOUR 2024 will kick off its journey on July 31 at the iconic Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO, marking the beginning of a musical odyssey that will span the nation.