Elvis Presley is back on the stage with the help of AI: ‘His most iconic songs and moves’

Elvis Presley’s impact is transcending time and space with the help of AI, following the success of Sofia Coppola’s 2023 film ‘Priscilla’ starring Jacob Elordi, and Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film ‘Elvis’ starring Austin Butler. Now a new show is coming to London, 47 years after the death of the iconic musician in 1977.

The AI hologram experience ‘Elvis Evolution’ is set to open in November 2024, and fans of the King can expect to witness a “jaw-dropping” experience. “The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy,” the production company explained.

This unique experience comes after the success of the London show ‘ABBA Vogaya,’ which implemented digital avatars of the fan-favorite band, and recreated younger versions of the band members. “Through AI and groundbreaking tech, you’ll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley’s extraordinary life and career,” the statement reads.

“You’re going to go on a journey and really understand what Elvis went through during his life,” CEO Andrew McGuinness says. “Elvis fans can look forward to a memory-making experience like no other.“

Details about the show promise a life-sized Elvis on stage. “The end of this experience is a real crescendo, where you’ll see a life-sized Elvis in AI perform some of his biggest hits.” The Elvis revival has also resulted in success for the stars involved in both recent biopics. Most recently Cailee Spaeny, who portrayed Priscilla Presley, received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

