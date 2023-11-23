NK releases a new single about forbidden love, ‘Tu y Yo’ - watch it exclusively here

After her incredibly successful track ‘Elefante’ and the Spanish-language EP ‘Ecléctica,’ NK, the Ukrainian pop diva, is once again making another statement on the Spanish music scene with a new song and video called ‘Tu y Yo.’ The record was made at a legendenary studio in the US which is known for the creation of dozens of gold and platinum albums over the past three decades. The song was co-written with songwriter Mario Caceres and produced by Alí Álvarez.

NK’s new song is an anthem for lovers that want to be together but for different circumstances cannot. Each time the two see each other, they cannot contain the passion that ignites them. Because of the insurmountable circumstances keeping them apart, the couple knows that forbidden love is the strongest.

The music video shows the singer in two frames of mind (light and dark). This is meant to symbolize the complex inner struggle from the main character that is divided between the different aspects of her personality.

The video externally exposes the main character’s inner struggle via a chess game as she is a young married woman that is the object of passion for another man.