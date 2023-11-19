Miss Universe 2023-2024: Run of show live updates, finalists and winner

The wait is finally over, and the final 72nd annual Miss Universe competition is live from El Salvador. People around the globe gathered in anticipation of knowing which contestant would take the title and coveted crown home.

The show started with 84 delegates (after Miss China withdrew) introducing themselves after a triumphal entrance. In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative, signifying a step towards global inclusivity and diversity.

Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala made history as the first married contestants and mothers to compete in Miss Universe.

Furthermore, Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal are the second and third transwomen to participate in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce, who represented Spain in 2018.

Find below which beauty pageant made it to the top and who became our new Miss Universe 2023-2024.

This story is in constant development