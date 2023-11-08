What a duo! Karol G’s dad, Guillermo Giraldo, better known as “Papá G,” enjoyed RBD’s Medellín concert alongside Anahí’s husband, Manuel Velasco. According to Infobae, over a hundred thousand concertgoers gathered at the Atanasio Girardot stadium to dance and sing to the rhythms of the Mexican music band’s biggest hits.

Although Karol G wasn’t at the show, Mr. Giraldo saw Anahí, Maite Perroni, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, and Christopher Uckermann perform songs such as “Rebelde,” “Tras de mí,” “Fuego,” “Sálvame,” “Enséñame” and many more.

©Manuel Velasco



Karol G’s dad ‘Papá G’ enjoyed RBD’s Medellín concert alongside Anahí’s husband

During the concert, Anahí took some time to acknowledge Karol G’s dad and honored the Colombian singer by wearing a pink dress that read “Team Bichota.”

Mr. Giraldo took to social media to thank the Mexican singer’s gesture. “Thank you @anahi for coming back, Medellín and Colombia showed you how we love you, it was a fantastic and unforgettable night, thank you for that detail of affection and love for my little daughter Carolina,” he wrote.

Karol G reacts to the sweet gesture

“In a world where competition and personal interests often dominate, it is a true gift to find someone who genuinely recognizes the impact and value that other people have in their life,” she wrote on her Instagram account. “Knowing that even though you are living such a sublime moment in your career, you remembered me, thought of me and planned a detail that was going to make me feel exactly how I feel now... I can’t find the words to describe the feeling, the gratitude and the joy that my little heart feels at this moment.”

Karol G sings with Anahí

In June of 2022, Karol G pleasantly surprised her fans by performing RBD’s classic hit “Sálvame” live with Anahí at the Mexico City Arena. The much-awaited performance occurred in front of a massive 22 thousand audience, thrilled to witness the two artists share the stage.

The performance was magical, as Karol G and Anahí delivered a stunning rendition of the iconic track. The audience was captivated by their soulful vocals and the electric atmosphere that enveloped the arena. Anahí was visibly moved by the experience and had to pause to catch her breath before addressing her adoring fans.

For many, this was a dream come true as it marked the return of “Sálvame” to the stage after several years. The noteworthy performance left a lasting impression on everyone present and will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most iconic live performances of the year.