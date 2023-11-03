How to watch the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Get ready for an unforgettable night as the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is here with legendary names officially inducted. Tonight, on Friday, November 3rd, the prestigious event will be broadcast live from the iconic Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It is the most diverse in history, with women and people of color leading the pack. This new class showcases an impressive range of musical styles and genres, spanning country, hip-hop, rap-rock, R&B, art pop, folk-rock, dance music, and blue-eyed soul. Here’s what you need to know.





How to watch

Disney+ Live Stream: For the very first time, you can stream the ceremony live on Disney+. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Apple Music 1: If you’re on the move or prefer to listen, you can catch the audio stream live on Apple Music 1 on the same night.

Who is getting inducted?

This year, the Hall of Fame is welcoming musical legends that have found success with millions of fans around the world.

Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, DJ Kool Herc, late rock guitar pioneer Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Elton John’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin and “Soul Train’s” Don Cornelius will all be inducted.

Who is performing



The ceremony promises a star-studded event with an incredible lineup of performers including Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks, Adam Levine, Carrie Underwood, Common, Ice-T, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah, Sia, Elton John, Sia, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., St. Vincent, and New Edition.