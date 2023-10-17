EXCLUSIVE: William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas on their most intense scene

Telemundo's series “Vuelve A Mí” starring William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas finally premiered on October 9th. While every project is special in its own way, the show was important to the actors due to the sensitive theme of the storyline and the unique way their love story unfolds. Speaking to HOLA! Américas, Levy and Zendejas discussed the most dramatic, and heart-wrenching scene that they brought to life, along with their reactions seeing it for the first time.



In Vuelve A Mí, Nuria (Zendejas) is faced with the soul crushing kidnapping of her son, Andrew. Fortunately, she meets Santiago (Levy), who becomes a light as he helps her search for him. However, with no hope left, there is a scene where the protagonist sees no reasons to continue living, and makes the drastic decision to end her life.





Devastated, Nuria stands on the edge of a bridge, ready to jump while the cars drive below. In an intense moment, Santiago, whom she had only met once, arrives at the perfect time to calm her down, and takes her to safety, avoiding a tragic outcome. The moment is extremely impactful, as Nuria is destroyed by having lost her son, and although William was able to stop her, her pain seems insurmountable.





Their reaction to this scene

After watching the scene, the actors shared their experience recording it. “I think it was one of my best-done scenes with you, because it was a super difficult scene,” the actress said. While it was a difficult scene with heavy emotions, she was also struggling with her own fear of heights. “I was very afraid, I am very afraid of heights, but I didn't tell anyone because I have to be professional,” Samadhi, who was wearing a safety harness, confessed.





Levy said that he wasn’t aware of her fear, and made suggestions to make the scene more realistic. But it quickly became evident she was struggling with her own emotions. "I told her: 'I see you're nervous, are you okay?' She couldn't even speak,” the Cuban-born heartthrob said. He then offered support, assuring her, “I'm here to support you, don't worry.”

Recalling this challenging moment on set, Levy didn't miss the opportunity to turn to comedy. “If you fell, you wouldn't make it past the floor, nothing would happen,” he said, laughing. Zendejas responded, “You'd lose your co-star!”

The actors demonstrated the strong bond and trust that accompanied them during filming. Both shared that amid the intense shooting schedule, their shared sense of humor made their work more enjoyable. “He's a great partner; He was always very supportive of me. We had many problems on set because we couldn't stop laughing all the time,” Samadhi told us, also confessing her admiration for how quickly Levy memorized his scenes.

