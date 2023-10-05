Alofoke and Molusco bring Latin America’s biggest live stream to Madison Square Garden

Get ready, New York City, because Latin America’s most influential on-air personalities, Molusco and Alofoke, are teaming up to create history at Madison Square Garden. On November 21st, 2023, the iconic arena will be the epicenter of “Un Solo Movimiento,” an unprecedented celebrity music and sports event that promises entertainment galore. This event is set to redefine how we experience Latin culture, blending music, sports, and fan interaction on a grand scale.

The Powerhouses Behind the Event

Molusco, hailing from Puerto Rico, and Alofoke, representing the Dominican Republic, have carved their unique path to stardom. With a combined following of over 20 million, these two urban influencers have played pivotal roles in shaping Latin culture in their territories.

©Agencies



Molusco, known for his charismatic on-air presence and insightful interviews with artists like Bad Bunny, Ivy Queen, and Maluma, has become a respected authority in Latin culture. Alofoke, on the other hand, has built a reputation as an astute content creator, engaging his audience with fresh daily content and in-depth conversations with artists like El Alfa, Becky G, and Bizzarap. Together, they represent the leading voices of Latin America.

A Unique Blend of Music and Sports

“Un Solo Movimiento” is not your typical music event. It is a groundbreaking fusion of music and sports designed to create an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. The event will feature artists from across Latin America, including the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, the homes of Molusco and Alofoke.

What sets this event apart is its opportunity for fans to compete alongside their favorite artists and celebrities. Participants can win a whopping $25,000, adding an exciting competitive element to the show. The sports matches and performers will be unveiled on a rolling weekly basis, building anticipation as the event draws closer.

The Return of In-Person Fan Interactions

In a digital age dominated by influencer interactions on social media, “Un Solo Movimiento” is a refreshing return to in-person fan engagement. Molusco and Alofoke recognize the need for personal and organic connections between artists and their supporters. With its storied history and iconic status, Madison Square Garden provides the perfect backdrop for this.

The Global Live Stream Experience

Thanks to a collaboration between Duars Live and Live Nation, this event will captivate the live audience at Madison Square Garden and reach a global audience through a live stream. “Un Solo Movimiento” will be the first-ever streaming event in the Latin space to incorporate a live crowd element, allowing fans worldwide to be part of the excitement.

“Un Solo Movimiento” at Madison Square Garden on November 21st, 2023, promises to be a landmark event in Latin American culture.