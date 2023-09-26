Bad Bunny recently gave his 12 million-plus WhatsApp channel followers a look into what’s coming in 2024. The chart-topping Puerto Rican superstar released his latest single titled “Un Preview” with a cryptic message, hinting that this could be his final solo release for the year, creating an air of anticipation and curiosity among his fans.

As the reggaeton sensation continues to push the boundaries of his artistry, “Un Preview” offers a tantalizing glimpse into what the future holds for Bad Bunny’s music career.

©Bad Bunny



Bad Bunny drops cryptic single ‘Un Preview’ as a taste of what is coming in 2024

Aptly titled “Un Preview,” this intriguing release includes a visualizer with imagery featuring masked cowboys clad in denim and a mix of real horses and mechanical toy horses, elements that play a significant role in the song’s overall theme.

The symbolism in the visualizer likely offers a more profound message, a common feature of Bad Bunny’s work. The masked cowboys could symbolize the hidden identities and mysteries that often surround his music and persona. The juxtaposition of real and mechanical horses could signify the blending of traditional and futuristic elements in his music, a theme he has explored in previous works.

©Bad Bunny



Bad Bunny drops cryptic single ‘Un Preview’ as a taste of what is coming in 2024

Bad Bunny’s ability to constantly innovate within the reggaeton genre has catapulted him to the forefront of the music industry. With “Un Preview,” he leaves fans eagerly speculating about what lies ahead. Will it be another genre-defying album, a collaboration with an unexpected artist, or a new artistic direction altogether? Whatever it may be, one thing is sure: Bad Bunny’s creative journey is worth following.

ENJOY THE VIDEO BELOW