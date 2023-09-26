Bad Bunny drops cryptic single ‘Un Preview’ as a taste of what is coming in 2024©Bad Bunny
Latin Music

Bad Bunny drops cryptic single ‘Un Preview’ as a taste of what is coming in 2024

A tantalizing glimpse into the future of his music career

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Bad Bunny recently gave his 12 million-plus WhatsApp channel followers a look into what’s coming in 2024. The chart-topping Puerto Rican superstar released his latest single titled “Un Preview” with a cryptic message, hinting that this could be his final solo release for the year, creating an air of anticipation and curiosity among his fans.

As the reggaeton sensation continues to push the boundaries of his artistry, “Un Preview” offers a tantalizing glimpse into what the future holds for Bad Bunny’s music career.

Bad Bunny drops cryptic single ‘Un Preview’ as a taste of what is coming in 2024©Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny drops cryptic single ‘Un Preview’ as a taste of what is coming in 2024

Aptly titled “Un Preview,” this intriguing release includes a visualizer with imagery featuring masked cowboys clad in denim and a mix of real horses and mechanical toy horses, elements that play a significant role in the song’s overall theme.

Related

Bad Bunny has another awkward fan encounter

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner sit front row at Gucci’s runway show during Milan Fashion Week

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner wear matching looks for romantic dinner date in New York City

The symbolism in the visualizer likely offers a more profound message, a common feature of Bad Bunny’s work. The masked cowboys could symbolize the hidden identities and mysteries that often surround his music and persona. The juxtaposition of real and mechanical horses could signify the blending of traditional and futuristic elements in his music, a theme he has explored in previous works.

Bad Bunny drops cryptic single ‘Un Preview’ as a taste of what is coming in 2024©Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny drops cryptic single ‘Un Preview’ as a taste of what is coming in 2024

Bad Bunny’s ability to constantly innovate within the reggaeton genre has catapulted him to the forefront of the music industry. With “Un Preview,” he leaves fans eagerly speculating about what lies ahead. Will it be another genre-defying album, a collaboration with an unexpected artist, or a new artistic direction altogether? Whatever it may be, one thing is sure: Bad Bunny’s creative journey is worth following.

ENJOY THE VIDEO BELOW


Related Video:

Katy Perry sells music catalog for $225 million

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more