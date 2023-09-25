Bad Bunny has another awkward fan encounter

Bad Bunny is demanding more respect from his fans. The Puerto Rican artist has had another awkward encounter with a fan, this time, asking him to avoid bringing children into crowded situations where they may be harmed.

The video was shared on social media and shows Bad Bunny in Milan, after attending a Fashion Week event. As he climbs aboard his car, Bad Bunny is flanked by security and by dozens of fans asking for photos. A man asks him to take a photo with a child, which prompts an alarmed reaction from Bad Bunny. “Don’t put a child here,” he said in Spanish. “That’s very irresponsible. Be careful,” he says as he gets inside the car.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny became a trending topic when he threw a fan’s cellphone into the water. The moment was captured on camera and was controversial for fans, with some criticizing his behavior and others understanding his point of view. “Anyone who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” he wrote at the time on Twitter. “Those who come to put a damn phone in my face, I’ll consider that what it is: a lack of respect and I’ll treat that the same way.”

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner at Milan Fashion Week

Bad Bunny is releasing new music

Bad Bunny recently partnered up with WhatsApp, having his own Channel where he sends messages and updates about his music. Per the Cuban outlet CiberCuba, he’s releasing a new song at 8pm today, and he teased a snippet in his WhatsApp Channel. "If you guys liked it and want to know... The song comes out tomorrow at 8 pm, PR time.”

