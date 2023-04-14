FRESH TUNES

New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, Banana Leaf Boy, and more

Let’s get the weekend started

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Happy Friday! It’s the first weekend of Coachella and it seems like the perfect week for artists to release new music because there are a lot of fresh new bangers. Get your playlist ready for 10 new songs from your favorite singers and rising stars.

1. Kelly Clarkson - Mine

Kelly Clarkson releases “Mine,” with chilling vocals and beautiful lyrics about a past love.


2. Kiko El Crazy, Angel Dior - Pa’ Ti Ya

Kiko El Crazy and Angel Dior release the dance bop, “Pa’ Ti Ya.”


3. Conexión Divina, Gabito Ballesteros - Paso A Pasito

Conexión Divina, who is making their debut at Coachella this weekend collaborates with Gabito Ballestoros for “Paso A Pasito.”


4. Banana Leaf Boy - Kiss Anymore

Jose Miranda aka Banana Leaf Boy continues his 2023 streak of releasing new music with the lovely “Kiss Anymore.”



5. Marshmello, Farruko - Esta Vida

Marshmello continues his venture into Latino collaborations with Farruko on “Esta Vida.”


6. Caloncho, Cuco - Medusa

Mexican singer-songwriter Caloncho joins forces with Cuco on his new song, “Medusa”.


7. Post Malone - Chemical

Post Malone opens up about bad habits with “Chemical.”


8. Ice Spice Feat Nicki Minaj - Princess Diana

Ice Spince and Nicki Minaj surpise fans with “Princess Diana.”


9. Eladio Carrión ft. Anuel AA - Triste Verano

Eladio Carrión gears up for his Coachella debut by dropping “Triste Verano” featuring Anuel AA.


10. SZA- Feat Doja Cat- Kill Bill

SZA collaborates with Doja Cat for a new remix of “Kill Bill.”




