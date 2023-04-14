New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, Banana Leaf Boy, and more

Happy Friday! It’s the first weekend of Coachella and it seems like the perfect week for artists to release new music because there are a lot of fresh new bangers. Get your playlist ready for 10 new songs from your favorite singers and rising stars.
1. Kelly Clarkson - Mine
Kelly Clarkson releases “Mine,” with chilling vocals and beautiful lyrics about a past love.
2. Kiko El Crazy, Angel Dior - Pa’ Ti Ya
Kiko El Crazy and Angel Dior release the dance bop, “Pa’ Ti Ya.”
3. Conexión Divina, Gabito Ballesteros - Paso A Pasito
Conexión Divina, who is making their debut at Coachella this weekend collaborates with Gabito Ballestoros for “Paso A Pasito.”
4. Banana Leaf Boy - Kiss Anymore
Jose Miranda aka Banana Leaf Boy continues his 2023 streak of releasing new music with the lovely “Kiss Anymore.”
5. Marshmello, Farruko - Esta Vida
Marshmello continues his venture into Latino collaborations with Farruko on “Esta Vida.”
6. Caloncho, Cuco - Medusa
Mexican singer-songwriter Caloncho joins forces with Cuco on his new song, “Medusa”.
7. Post Malone - Chemical
Post Malone opens up about bad habits with “Chemical.”
8. Ice Spice Feat Nicki Minaj - Princess Diana
Ice Spince and Nicki Minaj surpise fans with “Princess Diana.”
9. Eladio Carrión ft. Anuel AA - Triste Verano
Eladio Carrión gears up for his Coachella debut by dropping “Triste Verano” featuring Anuel AA.
10. SZA- Feat Doja Cat- Kill Bill
SZA collaborates with Doja Cat for a new remix of “Kill Bill.”