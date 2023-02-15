Lele Pons and Guaynaa will be releasing their first album together

Lele Pons and Guaynaa are taking their relationship to the next level. No, we’re not talking about their wedding (which is happening this March), we’re talking about music. The couple, who’s collaborated on one song in the past, will be releasing their first studio album together.

In conversation with Billboard, the couple talked about why they decided to make music together and how it creates some risks for them considering their wildly different careers. “This could be a project that will bring us many surprises, both on Guaynaa’s side and on Lele’s side, because she hasn’t released music in a long time and Guaynaa has been on a music hiatus for nine, 10 months, and I think there will be something cool for this generation that follows Lele and the public that anxiously awaits Guaynaa,” said Juan Diego Medina, Guaynaa’s manager.

The couple revealed that they’ve been working on their record as they’ve been planning their wedding, which is made up of 10 songs and is titled “Capitulations”. The record will feature a variety of genres and is made up of eight duets, one solo from Pons and one from Guaynaa. The couple will be releasing their record shortly after March 4th, the date of their wedding. When speaking about the record, the couple said there was space for joyful songs and more contemplative ones. “All couples have problems, and that’s very important. Not everything is love and kisses. There are moments that you know are difficult, and if you love the person that you’re with, you are going to have to solve it,” said Pons.

Pons and Guaynaa shared some details of their wedding, which sounds incredibly lavish and glamorous, with Pons having three dresses to wear over the course of the evening, and htere being Puerto Rican, Venezuelan and Italian food available. They also expect to sing and have some of their A-list guests perform as well. “They all have to sing! I’ve sung at everyone’s weddings,” said Guaynaa, referring to guests like Sebastián Yatra, Mau y Ricky,Chayanne (Pons’ uncle), and Pons’ bridal party, which includes Anitta, Paris Hilton, and more.

They also revealed the song that would play on their first dance. “Bésame la boca… bésame la luna,” sang Guaynaa, referencing Ricardo Montaner’s “Besame”. “I chose it,” he said.