Anitta announces her retirement: Find here when she will ‘for sure’ leave music behind

It feels like every other day; a celebrity is announcing their retirement. Now, Grammy-nominee artist Anitta revealed to Billboard her next phase —which includes leaving music behind.

“I really wanted this because I heard so many times that it was impossible, and I wanted to prove that it was not; someone can do this,” Anitta told the outlet, referring to the times she worked hard in her native Brazil to cross the pond.

According to the publications, the singer used to perform in Brazil on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, so she could afford to travel to the United States to network during the week while taking English lessons. “It was crazy,” she says, adding that she was “so tired.”

Now that Anitta made a name in North America and even released her 2022 trilingual album, Versions of Me, she is ready to take the back seat in a few years. The star said “for sure, definitely” she will end her singing career in the next five or six years because she loves “change, challenges and trying new things.” Anitta hopes to become an actor, noting she already had some movie offers.

©Marco Ovando





The Brazilian sensation will attend the upcoming 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5th, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Anitta is nominated for the best new artist.

For this edition of the Awards, other Latino will be making history. Bad Bunny secured a nomination of album of the year. His album, Un Verano Sin Ti will be the first Spanish-language album to ever be nominated in this category.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is leading the awards, with nine nominations for her album, Renaissance. With that, the star will be tied with her husband Jay-Z as one of most-nominated artist in Grammys history, each have received 88 nominations.