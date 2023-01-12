The national costume competition is one of the most culturally rich parts of the Miss Universe pageant. During the show, each candidate and country have a few seconds to showcase the beauty of their land, what makes them unique and what they are most proud of.

Ahead of the final coronation night on Saturday, January 14, in New Orleans, some contestants wowed us with their extravagant, intricate, creative, and genius ensembles.

Here at HOLA! USA, we have our top picks. Scroll down to enjoy our gallery, including what we think are the most impressive national costumes presented at the 2023 Miss Universe.